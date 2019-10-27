Fire breaks out in tyre godown in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Sunday in a tyre godown located near Sushma theatre in the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station in the city.

“Immediately after receiving information about the fire, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the process to control the fire is on,” Srinivas, SFO, Vanasthalipuram fire station said.

Till now no casualties have been reported and reason for the fire is not yet known.

