Fire breaks in plastic unit on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 12:41 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a plastic manufacturing company at Saibaba Nagar in Mailardevpally on the city outskirts here on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported and a short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire.

The locals noticed thick smoke emanating from the company and alerted the fire department.

The fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire within an hour, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.