Fire guts 55 vehicles in Hyderabad’s Goshamahal stadium

By | Published: 11:08 am 11:09 am

Hyderabad: Fifty-five vehicles parked at the Goshamahal police stadium were damaged when a fire broke out on Friday morning. The vehicles were reportedly seized by the police for various violations and cases and kept at the Goshamahal police stadium.

The fire started around 4.45 a.m and the guards who noticed it alerted their higher ups who informed the local police. On information, a police patrol car reached the spot and alerted the fire control room.

According to fire officials, the fire control room received a call at around 5 a.m and immediately two fire tenders were rushed to the police stadium. “As the intensity of the fire was high, two more vehicles were sent to the spot. The fire fighting operation lasted for around one-and-half hour,” said M Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer (south).

After the fire was doused, the officials found that 36 two wheelers, 16 cars and 3 auto rickshaws were damaged in the fire. “We suspect the fire might have occurred after someone threw a beedi or cigarette or due to some spark from nearby power cables. We are trying to ascertain the reasons,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has asked the officials of City police headquarters to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter