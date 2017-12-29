Fire in hosiery factory in Ludhiana

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Ludhiana: A major fire broke out in a hosiery factory here on Friday, police said.

No loss of life was reported in the blaze in which a huge stock of raw material was gutted, fire and police officials said.

Twelve fire tenders of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation took more than five hours to control the fire, which broke out in the early hours.

Cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit.

The factory is situated in a thickly populated locality in Vakilan Mohalla near Dresi Ground, said Additional DCP, Surinder Lamba.