Fire in Yesvantapur express, 11 trains delayed

Hyderabad: Officials in the South Central Railway (SCR) went into an emergency mode, after fire broke out in the pantry car of Yesvantapur – Tatanagar express near Gollaprolu station on Rajahmundry -Visakhapatnam section, in the early hours of Tuesday, forcing authorities to detach the pantry car engulfed in flames and swith off overhead power supply on the route affecting the movement of all trains on the route. The train traffic was restored by 6 a.m., but operation of 11 express trains was affected leading to delayed running, a spokesman of the SCR said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The fire break out was noticed on the Yesvantapur – Tatanagar express at 1.47 a.m. and the train was stopped at Gollaprolu. The staff on the train detached the pantry car and a passenger coach from the train to prevent fire from spreading to other compartments. Later the power supply was switched off to stop train traffic on the route. As officials in the headquarters went into an emergency mode initiating the restoration process, te normal train movements began by 6 a.m.

The SR general manager Gajanan Mallya, who monitored the situation from Rail Nilayam airdashed to the spot of the fire mishap to get a firsthand account. John Thomas, Additional General Manager and other senior officials of the Zone remained stationed at the emergency control office at SCR’s Hqrs at Secunderabad to continuously keep a tab on the handling of restoration works, providing relief to passengers to meet their immediate needs and ensure smooth movement of trains which were regulated at various locations in the section, the presss release added.

Among the train that were delayed were: Train No. 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah Falaknuma Express; Train No. 12246 Yesvantapur – Howrah Duronto Express; Train No. 17480 Tirupati – Puri Express; Train No. 12728 Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Godavari Express; Train No. 22860 Chennai Central – Puri Express; Train No. 22204 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Duronto Express; Train No. 17016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar Visakha Express; Train No. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express; Train No. 22863 Howrah – Yesvantapur AC Express; Train No. 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Express and Train No. 22605 Purulia – Villupuram Express.