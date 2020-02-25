Fire mishap at glass warehouse in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a glass warehouse at Chaderghat on Monday night. No casualties were reported, police said. Officials suspect a short circuit that caused the fire.

According to the police, the locals in a residential area, where the warehouse was located, noticed fire and thick smoke emanating from the unit and alerted the fire department and the police personnel. The fire was doused within a hour. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated. The Chaderghat police are investigating.