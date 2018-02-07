Fire mishap cloud over govt offices in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 am 1:06 am

Hyderabad: A series of fire accidents in government offices in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, three of them already this year, have triggered the question whether these offices are prone to fire accidents and whether they have adequate fire safety measures in place. From January 22, there were three fire accidents in the city, two of them at the RTA Office at Khairatabad and one on Tuesday in the GHMC zonal office again in Khairatabad.

With the fire accidents resulting in loss of important government documents and putting additional burden on the exchequer on account of repairs, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department had recently issued a circular to all government offices, especially those in the city, asking them to submit an inventory and details of fire safety equipment that were installed.

The response was cold, with no department replying to the circular, according to a senior fire services official.“The circular also mentioned the measures to be put in place to tackle fire emergencies,” he said, adding that none had responded so far. This is when from August 2016 till date, 16 fire accidents were reported in government offices in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy.

This year alone, four accidents were reported, three of them in the city alone.Regional Fire Officer (Central Region) V Papaiah said there were 12 such fire mishaps in the two districts in 2017. “In many cases, the cause of the mishap was due to electric short circuits,” he said, adding that none of the cases had any indications of sabotage. A majority of the government offices in the city are supposed to install fire safety equipment on their own and monitor such precautions. However, based on requests from the office, fire services officials will inspect the building and certify the construction by issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC).Papaiah said NOCs were issued to 104 State-run hospitals across the State last year.

“We also conduct awareness camps at government offices, if requested. The strategies to be used during emergencies are explained to security staff by conducting drills,” he said.Officials feel that with the rising number of fire mishaps, it is time for government offices to ensure fire safety measures on their own, or take help of the Fire Services Department and keep fires away.

Disturbing facts

Majority of government buildingsin city are self-monitored

Assembly, HC, Secretariat and a few other important govt buildings monitored by Fire Services Dept

In last fortnight, three fire accidents at RTA offices and GHMC zonal office in Khairatabad

40 NOCs issued in January to government hospitals



Timeline of fire accidents

Date Government office building

30/8/2016 Malkajgiri Dispensary, Ranga Reddy

18/1/2017 BSNL Bhavan, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad

4/2/2017 JNTU examination branch, Kukatpally, Ranga Reddy

18/2/2017 Ranga Reddy Collectorate, Hyderabad

2/3/2017 D-block, Secretariat, Hyderabad

15/4/2017 R&B Office, Masab Tank, Hyderabad

26/4/2017 MDO, Parigi, Ranga Reddy

17/5/2017 D-block, Secretariat, Hyderabad

23/5/2017 RTA Office, Kukatpally, Ranga Reddy

13/6/2017 SBI, Kukatpally, Ranga Reddy

8/8/2017 Burugula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, Hyderabad

13/11/2017 Ravindra Bharati, Saifabad, Hyderabad

26/11/2017 C-block, Secretariat, Hyderabad

22/1/2018 RTA Office, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

24/1/2018 RTA Office, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

6/2/2018 GHMC Office, Central Zone, Hyderabad