Published: 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Chutneys restaurant in Kukatpally here on Sunday.

According to the Fire officials, the Kukatpally Fire Station personnel responded to an emergency call received around 9.10 am.

“Three fire tenders from Kukatpally, Madhapur and Sanathnagar Fire Stations were rushed to the spot. Teams comprising of 20 fire fighters were deployed to douse the flames,” officials said.

Kukatpally police were informed and the fire operation is on. No casualties were reported.