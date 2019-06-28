Fire reduces farmers’ houses to ashes in Kumram Bheem Asifabad

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two houses at Rallagudem village of Dahegaon mandal caught fire after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded on Friday, gutting home appliances, gold and cash, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

Kaghaznagar Station House Officer G Satyanarayana said the houses and property, belonging to farmers Rohini Madhukar and his brother Diwakar, was reduced to ashes when they were sowing cotton seeds in their field.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring houses. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Leading fireman D Shivaji, firemen Muralimohan Reddy and Srikanth, and driver operator Prabhakar took part in the operation.

