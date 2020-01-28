Fire Safety: Errant hospitals in Hyderabad to face music

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to initiate stern action against hospital managements that fail to procure fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other requisite certificates from January 31.

To this effect, the GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing is conducting a fire safety assessment drive in hospitals across the GHMC limits.

There are nearly 1,700 hospitals, as per the licences obtained by the management from the health department, in the city. Of these, about 200 hospitals have either shut operations or shifted to other locations.

Notices have been issued to the remaining 1,500 hospitals to disclose the NOC, other certificates and permissions. Based on the self-declaration, the EVDM officials have inspected 1,000 hospitals and the balance inspection will be completed by January 31. During the inspection, officials are checking the permissions, Fire NOC, sanction plan, current utility, parking availability, cellar utility etc.

“A few glaring violations have come to our notice during the inspections. In few cases, cellar space was being used as medical shop by a few managements, while some others obtained permission for four floors but constructed additional floors etc,” said a senior official from EVDM.

Currently, a summary of all the hospitals and violations is being prepared. A few days will be given to the managements to rectify the violations and in other cases, they will be directed to ensure all the required fire safety equipment and obtain requisite permissions. This exercise will commence from January 31, he added.

It was after the tragedy at Shine Children Hospital, LB Nagar, in October last year that the GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing took up the drive.

It is mandatory for all the hospitals to obtain fire NOC from the GHMC and renew it annually. It costs only about Rs 10 per square metre to obtain the NOC, yet many hospitals fail to apply and obtain the certificate.

