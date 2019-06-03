Fire safety: GHMC pulls up 532 coaching centres

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued notices to 532 coaching centres, which do not have prescribed fire safety measures and no objection certificates, across the city. Instructions have been issued to the managements to set up fire alarm systems in every classroom.

For the last few days, following the fire incident in a coaching centre in Surat that claimed lives of 19 students, GHMC officials, led by Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Dana Kishore, have been conducting a series of inspections at coaching centres.

“Safety and security of students will not be compromised, and stern action will be initiated against managements, which fail to follow the rules,” Dana Kishore said. During the inspections, the students should be briefed about the importance of fire safety measures and the purpose of such inspections, he directed officials.

Special drive to clear ad boards

Meanwhile, during a meeting with officials here on Monday, Dana Kishore directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct for a week-long drive to clear advertisement boards on pavements for the convenience of pedestrians.

With monsoon approaching, the GHMC Commissioner directed the officials to set up a monsoon emergency team for each ward. Since monsoon showers are expected to lash the State in a few days, all the monsoon teams should be deployed to clear plastic from nalas and debris on pavements and streets to facilitate the free flow of rainwater, he said.

