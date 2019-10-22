Fire safety: GHMC to crack whip on hospitals

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Shine Children’s Hospital incident in which a days-old infant was charred to death has galvanised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into action.

The GHMC has now decided to crack its whip on hospitals in Hyderabad by issuing notices to the managements to produce fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), trade licence, sanction plan and proceedings and other requisite documents.

It may sound strange but the Municipal Corporation is clueless on the number of hospitals that have obtained fire NOC in the city. The authorities do not have a database of the number of hospitals that have so far applied and obtained the requisite certificates.

Following the incident, the GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing has issued notice to the management of Shine Children’s Hospital to furnish the requisite documents. “The hospital lacks fire NOC and strict action will be initiated against the management based on the documents furnished,” said GHMC, EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

It is mandatory for all the hospitals to obtain fire NOC from GHMC and renew it annually. It costs Rs 10 per square metre to obtain the NOC yet many hospitals tend to fail in applying and obtaining the certificate, he said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Minister KT Rama Rao has issued instructions to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. A special drive will be launched and all the hospitals will be made to furnish the documents. Those failing to produce the certificates would be penalised and if required, they would be seized, he added.

Even government hospitals would not be spared and all the fire safety measures would be thoroughly checked at different hospitals across the city, he added.

Repair, installation of new fire safety equipment

Practicing what it preaches, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is repairing defunct fire safety equipment and installing new ones at its Head office and the zonal offices as well.

Currently, the fire safety equipment, including the fire extinguishers, sprinklers and others installed at few offices are old and have gone defunct. A couple of offices lack the required fire safety equipment.

To avoid any untoward incidents and set an example to other departments and private establishments, the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of GHMC is taking up the task of repairing the defunct equipment and installing new ones with a cost of Rs 45 lakh.

“We have already floated tenders. Works should commence in a couple of works,” said EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter