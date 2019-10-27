Fireman booked for demanding bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Fire Services Department leading fireman Manthena Guruvaiah in Maheswaram for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs1,500 from a complainant Kadari Durga Prasad, a grocery owner, to get permission for selling fire crackers.

The ACB officials carried out searches at the Maheswaram fire station after arresting Guruvaiah. They produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody.

