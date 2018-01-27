Firewalking draws thousands to Cheruvugattu jatara in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nalgonda: Aggigundalu (Firewalking), a ritual in which devotees walk on coal fire, is one of the important events of Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy jatara at Cheruvugattu in Narketpally mandal, Nalgonda district. The ritual was conducted on the hill shrine on the early hours of Saturday.

The ritual attracted thousands of devotees.

The devotees walked on the coal fire by bearing the palanquin of presiding deities of Sri Parvathi and Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy on their shoulders.

The performances of Shiva Sathulu praising Lord Shiva also became centre of attraction at the jatara.

The police made elaborate security arrangements on the hill shrine and took up measures to avoid any untoward incidents.