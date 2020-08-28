Firm booked for cheating bank of Rs 51 crore in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against Sri Krishna Agri Process India Limited (SKAPIL) based in Kovvur and three persons, including its managing director, for allegedly cheating IDBI bank to the tune of Rs 51 crore.

The case was booked under Sections 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Sections 420, 468 and 471 of IPC along with the provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. According to the FIR of the CBI, the MD of the firm had established a proprietorship firm in the name of Sri Krishna Traders in 1999, and had availed a CC limit of Rs 5 crore in 2008, which was later enhanced to Rs 10 crore in August 2009 by the bank.

The proprietorship firm was first converted into a partnership firm, later into a private limited company and subsequently into a public limited company – SKAPIL, by merging trading business of its group companies.

SKAPIL availed working capital limits of Rs 51 crore under sole banking arrangement from IDBI bank by submitting fabricated audited balance sheets and stock statements and diverted the funds for other purposes and caused a wrongful loss of Rs 51 crore, the FIR said.

Teen gets two-year jail for robbery

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri sentenced a youngster to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a robbery case here on Thursday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

The convicted person was identified as L Anil Kumar (19), a mechanic from Indiranagar Colony in Kushaiguda. According to the police, in October 2018, Anil along with his associates assaulted a youngster and robbed him near the Lalapet Bridge. A case was booked and the gang was subsequently arrested by Malkajgiri police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .