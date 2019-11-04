Firm chops down trees, draws flake in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Five fully grown trees were chopped down mercilessly on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, allegedly by the management of Pride Honda showroom so as to get more visibility for their showroom. The trees, which were on the footpath in front of the showroom, were reportedly cut between 5 am and 7 am on Sunday.

Angered over the chopping of the trees, residents of the locality approached the City Police and lodged a complaint. Citizens for Hyderabad, a voluntary group working towards protecting the environment, took photographs of the tree stubs and posted the same on Twitter, drawing the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to the incident.

“Five fully grown trees from the public footpath was illegally denuded to pitiable condition in the early hours of Sunday by the employees of the Honda showroom to make it more visible from the road,” they tweeted, tagging GHMCOnline and demanding action.

GHMC West Zone Zonal Commissioner D Hari Chandana responded to the tweet, asking for the exact location, and once the group replied, assured of action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter