Firms asked to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers in Telangana

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi asked representatives of fertilizer firms to ensure adequate supply for the ensuing yasangi (rabi) season.

He held a review meeting with the representatives at the Secretariat on Friday. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted enough stocks should be kept ready in all stock points.

He said paddy was already cultivated on 2 lakh acres and within two to three weeks, the cultivating area would further increase. “Companies should supply fertilizers well in advance by taking help of agriculture and Markfed officials,” he said. He handed over the water availability details village wise to company representatives and asked them to dump stock as per the water availability during the season.

Partha Sarathi also directed Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies (PACS) to supply fertilizers. “Already 600 PACS came forward to supply fertilizers and as per the demand, 2-3 counters in each mandal will be opened,” he said and added that the licences would also be given to those PACS by the agriculture officials concerned. He also set January 20 deadline for supplying of fertilizers to stock points.

The Secretary wanted fertilizer companies to submit a list of rake points to get permission from the Central government besides sending the list to South Central Railway for transporting the same.

Agriculture Commissioner M Jaganmohan, Markfed General Manager G M Ramulu and Agriculture Joint Director Balu Naik participated in the meeting.