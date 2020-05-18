Firms in Telangana told to follow safety norms

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: An interdepartmental committee comprising officials from Industries and Factories, and Pollution Control Board instructed the managements of all industries to comply with safety norms.

The committee, which was constituted after gas leak incident in LG Chem in Visakhapatnam a few days ago, inspected more than 100 industries and factories in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to know more details about the safety systems on the premises of the companies.

The committee officials mainly focused on major companies that were dealing with hazardous gaseous substances and chemicals to know whether there were any chinks in the safety apparatus.

Authorities inspected 19 factories and companies in Ranga Reddy district while 101 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. A few companies were mainly into bulk drug manufacturing, while others were dealing with chemicals and solvents. Presently, most companies were working with skeletal-staff only due to lockdown.

An official, who was part of the inspection team, said there were no major deviations with respect to the safety aspect. However, instructions were given to managements to be more cautious while handling reactors for carrying out chemical solvent intermediates.

“We have submitted the inspection report to senior officials for their perusal,” the official said. He added a few days after gas leak in Visakhapatnam, a similar incident took place in Sirpur Papers Mill in Asifabad district in Telangana on May 11 after chlorine gas was leaked.

Out of 20 people, who were present in the factory, only one person was admitted to the hospital with breathing problem. The official explained that the factories department would conduct mock drills for every three months in each company to check the preparedness of the management in handling the situation in case of any incident.

As more number of fire accidents occurs during summer, a detailed presentation was also given to the managements asking them to lay emphasis on preventive steps.

