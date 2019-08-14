In a first, 2 lakh Indians perform Haj this year

By | Published: 12:30 am 8:29 pm

Jeddah: The deaths of Indians during the core Haj pilgrimage, known as masha’er, in Islamic holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat in Makkah dropped significantly, according to a top Indian diplomat. “This year, in the last four days, there were 11 deaths reported as compared with 21 during the same period last year,” Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said.

In all, two lakh Indians, the highest ever, performed Haj this year, which concluded on Tuesday. The Indian Ambassador along with Government Goodwill delegation leader Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, erstwhile Nawab of Arcot in Tamil Nadu, deputy leader Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, chairman of National Commission for Minorities, Indian Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh addressed a press conference in Makkah on Tuesday evening to explain this year’s Haj.

So far, the total number of Indian pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia touched 55. Most of them died of cardiac arrest and other natural causes amid soaring temperatures. The Ambassador said 45 pilgrims, above 90 years of age, including 101-year-old Mrs. Attar Bibi, hailing from Punjab, who were classified as High Risk Group, performed Haj without any hassles.

Sayeed added that the Indian government deployed 349 doctors and paramedics to provide healthcare for Indian pilgrims in holy cities in Saudi. The Indian Haj Mission, which works under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, set up a 80-bed hospital at three locations in Makkah in addition to 16 branch dispensaries. He said the Indian medical team treated 2,18,605 patients so far and the figure was likely rise post-Haj. The Ambassador said two births were recorded by Indian authorities during Haj and both mothers and the newborns were healthy.

The Indian Haj mission in Saudi Arabia started the second phase of Haj operation as pilgrims will start to return home from Saturday. The first flight will leave for Gaya in Bihar and returning of pilgrims will continue till September 15, according to Sayeed. Five hundred seven scheduled flights will be operated to 21 Indian cities and the last flight will be to Hyderabad, he added.

Highlighting single-women Haj, which is an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sayeed said this year 2,229 women performed Haj. The Envoy added that exclusive accommodation was being provided to single women and all their services — starting from room service to bus transportation — were manned by 26 women staff that arrived here on deputation.

The Indian officials said they were seeking feedback from pilgrims in order to improve the services.

