First batch of Haj pilgrims start from Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: A pious atmosphere prevailed at the State Haj House at Nampally here on Friday afternoon when the first batch of Haj pilgrimage aspirants left for Saudi Arabia.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar flagged off the convoy of buses carrying the pilgrims to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Haj House. On Day One, two flights – each carrying 342 pilgrims – from Telangana left for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from RGIA.

Around 4,800 pilgrims from Telangana will be leaving for the pilgrimage till August 4. Another 3,500 belonging Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh will also leave for the pilgrimage from the Hyderabad embarkation point.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims at the Haj House. He said all arrangements for the stay of the pilgrims and pre-departure facilities including immigration and customs were provided at the Haj House camp.

Mahmood Ali requested the pilgrims to pray for the welfare of the Telangana State, its people and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said the State government would try to see that from next year onwards, more people from Telangana were provided the stay at the Nizam Rubath during their pilgrimage.

Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Eshwar said the government was providing various facilities to the minorities like free coaching for civil service job aspirants, overseas study schemes and so on.

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Saleem and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .