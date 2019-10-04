First biogas plant comes up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:35 pm 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: A considerable amount of wet waste generated in the city would now help in generating power with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launching its first biogas plant at Deeptisrinagar transfer station, Chandanagar circle.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan formally launched the biomethanisation plant here on Friday.

Established under Hindustan Aeronautical Limited’s corporate social responsibility initiative, the plant was set up at a cost of Rs 24.76 lakh.

The plant generates about 80 cubic metres of biogas with one metric tonne of wet waste like leftover food, vegetables waste etc. Efforts were being made to increase the capacity of the plant to 10 metric tonnes, officials said.

Further, the Municipal Corporation is planning to set up similar plants at all the garbage transfer stations across the city. Besides facilitating decentralisation of garbage disposal, it will generate more biogas. In addition to this, the initiative will ease pressure on Jawaharnagar dumpyard and others in handling waste disposal.

The Mayor instructed officials to convert the biogas generated at the Deeptisrinagar plant into CNG, which could be used as fuel by the civic body’s Swachh Auto Tippers.

Directions were also issued to officials to make sure all bulk garbage generators such as hotels, restaurants and others, which generate more than 25 kg of waste every day to set up vermicompost plants and biogas plants at their respective premises.

At present, nearly 5,000 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city every day and this includes nearly 40 per cent components, which aid in generation of biogas or vermicompost, he said.

