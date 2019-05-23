First connected SUV hits Indian roads

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s first smart mobility solutions company and the largest exporter has launched India’s first fully Connected SUV – ‘Hyundai Venue’. The new car is designed to offer solid road presence, refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity with Hyundai Blue Link. Speaking at the launch, SS Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said Venue will be India’s first fully connected SUV equipped with global Blue Link Connected Technology. “Equipped with many first and best in segment with connectivity features, Hyundai Venue will become a personal sanctuary,” he said.

The new vehicle, he hoped, will create a new benchmark in the segment and demonstrate Hyundai’s unwavering promise of offering the highest quality and feature rich products to the customers.Hyundai Venue is crafted step-by-step to meet the needs of Indian youth who seek future technology, space, comfort, safety and ergonomics with new age style. It aims to create ease of life for the customers by being their connected friend on the go, the company said in a press release.The interior design is simple-yet-stylish to enhance the appeal and customer experience. Adopting the bigger, stronger, rigid platform, Venue provides a stable and comfortable ride.

Comfort & convenience

It is truly the most perfect blend of style, proportion, architecture and technology. The SUV’s appealing interior space and comfortable cabin provide adequate space for the versatile urban commuter.Hyundai Venue comes with a host of comfort and convenience features including smart electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, air purifier, cruise control, to name a few.Hyundai Venue will provide complete peace of mind with 3 Years/unlimited kms Warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance.

Seamless connectivity

India’s first Connected SUV with the most advanced Connectivity solution — ‘Hyundai Blue Link’, Venue has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based voice recognition platform from global AI (Artificial Intelligence) company – Sound Hound. The Hyundai Blue Link is Hyundai’s global technology which is introduced in the Indian market with 33 features out of which 10 are India-specific features for most practical and holistic connectivity with safety, security, geographic information services, vehicle management relationship management, artificial intelligence, alert services and location based services. The Blue Link services will be complimentary for first 3 years and post which customers can further renew the services. As a special service, Blue Care home visit will be scheduled on the 15th day of the purchase of the vehicle. Among many firsts in the industry, Hyundai will instal Blue Link Simulation app across dealerships to give their customers a connected in-car experience. This will enable the customers to have a first-hand feel of the technology.

Features

• R16 diamond cut alloy wheels

• LED tail lamps with crystal effect

• Sporty roof rail

• Shark fin antenna

• Silver skid plates

• Chrome finish outside door handles

• Projector fog lamps

Interiors

• Color themes – Black single tone, Khaki dual tone and Denim dual tone•

Sporty front design

• Supervision cluster for multiple information

• Combination of leatherette and fabric upholstery

• FATC with digital display

• Unique laser-cut finish on the crash pad

• AC vents silver surround

• High gloss finish on centre fascia, Gear knob, AC and Audio knobs

• Leatherette wrapped steering

• Metal finish inside door handles

Safety features

Standard

• Dual front airbags

• ABS with EBD

• ISOFIX

• Seatbelt reminder

• Rear parking sensors

• Speed sensing auto door lock and crash sensing auto door unlock

Extra

• 6 airbags in top variant

• Hill assist control

• Electronic stability control

• Vehicle stability management

• Auto headlamps with escort function

• Cornering lamps

• Rear camera with rear parking sensors

• Power window with auto Up/Down