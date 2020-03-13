First COVID-19 death: 34 contacts identified in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: The health officials here have so far identified close to 34 persons who came in close contact with country’s first coronavirus death, a 76-year-old male patient from Karnataka.

Since Thursday night, senior district surveillance officers have inspected two private healthcare institutions including Citi Neuro Hospitals and Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, where the patient from Kalburgi, Karnataka received treatment for short duration.

The authorities have identified eight healthcare workers, including a senior doctor, nurses and paramedic staff at Care Hospitals, who extended initial treatment to the patient, and have kept them under home quarantine. The rest came in contact, are in the process of being put in home isolation.

The patient was first brought to Citi Neuro Hospitals from a private hospital in Kalburgi in the early hours of Monday and later shifted to Care Hospitals, where the doctors tried to provide him with basic treatment. The surveillance teams are also verifying whether the patient was taken to the Emergency Department of Gandhi Hospital, before reaching Care Hospitals.

From Care Hospitals, the patient was taken to Karnataka against medical advice in an ambulance that was from Hyderabad. The emergency team in the ambulance has also been identified and measures taken to isolate them. Senior health officials said more persons who came in close contact the Covid-19 patient are likely to be identified in the next 24 hours.

