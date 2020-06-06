First COVID-19 death recorded in Warangal Urban

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 8:53 pm 8:58 pm

Warangal Urban: The first confirmed death from Covid-19 has been recorded at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), Warangal, on Saturday. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Katrapally village of Huzurabad mandal of the neighbouring Karimnagar district, was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward with respiratory problem on Friday.

Doctors collected the samples and sent for Covid test. He tested positive for the Covid. However, he died by Saturday afternoon. The medical and health officials have alerted the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Karimnagar, over the death of the 55-year-old of Katrapally village.

“Meanwhile, a 20-year-old youth from Warangal city has tested positive for the disease on Saturday,” said DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi. It may be mentioned here that the victim’s father, an ayurvedic doctor, tested positive for the Covid-19 on Friday and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

