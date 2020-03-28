First COVID-19 positive case registered in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Nizamabad: Officials shifted the relatives of a person who tested corona positive to Nursing College, a designated isolation centre, at Makloor on Saturday.

According to officials, the coronavirus patent hails from Quilla area of Nizamabad town and was known to have gone to New Delhi on March 12 to attend a religious programme.

He returned to Nizamabad three days later and had developed symptoms. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. He is a retired employee of the electricity board.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .