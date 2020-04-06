First COVID-19 positive case reported in Khammam

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Khammam: The first coronavirus positive case was reported in Khammam district on Monday.

The victim is a 40-year-old Lambada rights organisation leader of Pedda thanda in Khammam rural mandal. He was found to have travelled in a train on March 18 from New Delhi to Khammam along with a person who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

The District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi speaking to the press here informed that the case was tracked following information provided by a person of Mahabubabad who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Mahabubabad man travelled in the same coach in which the Khamamm man travelled. The victim went to Delhi on March 12, stayed there till March 17 during which time he attended inauguration of Azad Samaj Party and returned on March 18.

The victim was traced out on April 3, put in isolation and his blood samples were sent to Hyderabad for testing. The test results given on Monday show that he contracted coronavirus and immediately he was sent to Gandhi Hospital, Dr. Malathi said, adding that the victim has a history of tuberculosis and asthma. The roommate of the victim tested negative.

The area where the victim lived in Khammam was surveyed, his friends and contacts were traced out and they would be shifted to isolation ward in Khamamm. After few days of observation their samples would be sent to Hyderabad for testing, the DM&HO said.

The officer has appealed to the public there was no need to panic and the district administration and the Health Department officials were fully engaged to contain the spread of coronavirus.

