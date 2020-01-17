First deradicalise lynch mobs, Asad tells Bipin Rawat

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Calling the statement of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat that certain people must be taken to deradicalisation camps in the country as ridiculous, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi wanted the General to first deradicalise lynching mobs in the country.

Asad’s reaction came at a municipal election rally on Thursday night in Adilabad where he criticised Rawat’s statement. Rawat, in an address at Raisina Dialogue, said there were people who had been completely radicalised and they need to be taken to some deradicalisation camps like the ones running in Kashmir. He said that children particularly in the age group of 10-12 years in Kashmir have been exposed to radical thoughts and they have to be sent to these camps.

“If you want to deradicalise, then listen to me. Read the Juvenile Act, the IPC is not applicable to children, then how can you deradicalise them, General Saab,” Asad questioned. He wanted the CDS to first deradicalise the mobs that lynched Muslims and Dalits in the country.

Later, in a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief said: “This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. Policy is decided by civilian administration, not by any General. By speaking on policy and politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy. Who’ll deradicalise lynchers and their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims?” Asad tweeted. “Maybe deradicalise “Badla” Yogi and “Pakistan jao” Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?” was the Majlis chief’s other tweet.

