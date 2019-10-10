First edition of Hyderabad Design Week begins

By | Published: 1:50 am

Hyderabad: The first edition of the five-day Hyderabad Design Week (HDW) being organised to showcase the power of design by the State government in partnership with India Design Forum (IDF), kicked off on Wednesday.

The 31st edition of the prestigious World Design Assembly will take place for the first time in India from October 11 to 12 in tandem with the inaugural edition of Hyderabad Design Week.

The HDW will showcase Indian design on a global platform and a key highlight of the programme will be the highly anticipated Design Conference on October 11 and 12, which will take place at HICC, Madhapur.

The conference will feature eminent design industry figures such as Marcus Fairs (Dezeen), Tim Kobe (Eight Inc.), Cristiano Ceccato (Zaha Hadid Architects), Jane Withers (Jane Withers Studio), Emma Greer (Carlo Ratti Associati), Pratap Bose (Tata Motors), Ruchika Sachdeva (Bodice), Sandeep Sangaru (Sangaru Design Studio), and Shiva Nallaperumal – to name but a few.

On the first day of HDW, the citywide event had multiple installations including Pochampally Ikat at the RGIA, St+art Installation by Daku at Hussain Sagar Lake, WeaveX by DesignAware at Khairtabad/Indira Gandhi statue near HITEX, VR of Qutub Shahi Tombs at RGIA.

The workshops included Kavaad, Charpaai Weaving, Tessellation in Weaving, Sacred Geometry in Crafts, DoScience on Rube Goldenberg Machine Workshop, Design for Cultural Context, DoScience: Kite Making and Flying Workshop National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Design For Impact T-Hub Gachibowli, Sherwani: A collaborative exhibition between NIFT and Salarjung Museum.

The day concluded with Autodesk Design Night event at Zero40 Brewing with the theme of Design and AI showcasing designs by GM, VW, Under Armour and Phillip Stark. For more details visit www.hyderabaddesignweek.com

