First evacuation flight with 326 Indians from UK lands in Mumbai 

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Mumbai: Air India’s first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai Airport on Sunday. According to Indian high commission in the UK, the flight took off from London on Saturday on board 326 people. It landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

On Monday, India announced had that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.

On day three of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh and Malaysia arrived in India.