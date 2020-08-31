First-ever Digital India Couture Week

The fashion extravaganza will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website.

By | Published: 1:36 pm

New Delhi: In keeping with the new reality, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has taken prompt and necessary measures for a robust digital transformation. It announced its first ever digital edition of the India Couture Week 2020 (ICW) from September 18 to 23.

The event which takes place in August annually has been moved to September due to the impact of Covid-19 and will give opportunity to designers to reach savvy audiences, and explore interesting ways of showing collections ahead of the festive season

“The FDCI has been a frontrunner in establishing a fresh template, in tandem with the changing times. Couture has all the elements of fantasy, and as screens take over our lives, we hope to recreate the magic of this genre, with pure creativity…” said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

Designers who will be part of the 6 day extravaganza includes couturiers Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shantanu & Nikhil and Suneet Varma. The event is in association with Hindustan Times; Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner.

“Once again FDCI takes the lead as it spear heads Innovation through India’s first Digital Couture Week. The new format has infinite possibilities and allows us to showcase the philosophy and mindscape of the brand and the collections in a deeply immersive way. I am super excited about the new cultural dialogue we at Gaurav Gupta are creating with this show,” affirms coutureier to the millennials, Gaurav Gupta.

The digital event will not only present collections of top couturiers, but also showcase their couture films/videos and supporting content, which will go live on a preset show schedule, emulating the format of a physical event.

Designer Amit Aggarwal states, “The FDCI digital couture week allows fashion and creativity to thrive during these unprecedented times. The platform has challenged me to think out of the box and go beyond a traditional runway show and present the collections to our customers in new and exciting ways. I am showing the new collection with a completely new visual direction and I am super excited about it.”

The fashion extravaganza will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. The official hashtag for the event is #DecodingCouture, with the graphic theme of “waves”, as digital is creating ripples in the global fashion industry.