Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Sunday participated in felicitation programme to Brahma Kumari Shivani, a practitioner and a teacher of Rajyoga Meditation — a form of yoga intended to achieve control over the mind and emotions.

Her widely popular television show aimed at self-transformation, awakening with Brahma Kumaris has empowered individuals from across the globe. In March, Shivani was awarded the Naari Shakti Puraskaar, the highest civilian honour for women in India, for her role in transforming human behaviour.

On this occasion, Mahmood Ali spoke on stress how people these days were subjected to lot of stress. He suggested everyone to watch Shivani’s show and learn how to maintain peace in their lives.

All religions talk about the good things and that is what Shivani talks about and her show is helping people around the globe to be happy and maintain peace, he said.

Shivani said though India has a rich cultural heritage and spiritual tradition, depression was on the rise. “We are running to achieve things, but we don’t take out time to take care of ourselves,” she said.

“God teaches us to keep the priorities correct. First happiness then health and wealth. If this order is followed, we end up having everything. If this priority is reversed, we go after wealth without the first two and end up having wealth but not feeling happy and good health,” she added.

