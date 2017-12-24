First impact of ‘Naa Peru Surya’ on Jan 1st

By | Published: 1:17 pm

Allu Arjun, who mesmerised the audience with his tough and fit character in ‘Sarrainodu’, is once again gearing up to thrill with an army man avatar in ‘Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India’.

Makers of the film have announced that the first impact of ‘Naa Peru Surya…’ will be unveiled on January 1, 2018 as a New Year treat for Allu fans. Though it is unclear about how the ‘first impact’ is going to be, it is said that the duration of it will be over 1 minute presenting Allu Arjun in an intense mode.

The movie marks the directorial debut of story writer Vakkantham Vamsi and has Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady. Produced by Sirisha Sridhar and Bunny Vas, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 27.