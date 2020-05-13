First look of LG’s new dual-screen concept smartphone

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 9:45 am

Hyderabad: The Korean tech giant, LG, has been toying around with the idea of a dual-screen and foldable smartphone. As per the reports, the company has been working on a different kind of dual-screen phone with overlapping screens, which is codenamed “WING”, and resembles the form of the English alphabet “T”.

According to the ET News website, the new concept device comes with the main screen of 6.8-inch that rotates horizontally to the top revealing a square 4-inch sub-screen with 1-to-1 ratio below, forming a T-shape conversion, which also looks like wings. As per the orientation of the primary screen, the sub-screen is located in the bottom on the horizontal view mode and on the side in the vertical view mode.

The phone focuses on enhancing the immersion of content. For instance, while running the photo app on the main screen, one can watch video content or browse related information on the sub screen and can even run editing functions. The new LG WING is speculated to be a 5th generation (5G) mobile communication model powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor and a triple rear camera equipped with a 6,400-megapixel main sensor. The device can also come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor.

As per the report, the company had said that they are focusing on distinguished design and functionality in a limited hardware specification, putting it in line with the company’s ‘mass premium’ market strategy.

The report also suggests that the company has entered the development stage of the new phone with a target to launch it in the second half of the year. The company is also working on a service that will help customers personalise different options, including colours, in order to push forward its premium image.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .