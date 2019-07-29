First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 out!

By | Published: 10:18 pm

On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, the actor’s fans were treated to his first look from the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming sequel will feature Sanjay as Adheera.KGF: Chapter 2 will mark Dutt’s appearance in south Indian cinema. The first look of the Sadak actor from the upcoming flick was revealed on Twitter on Monday. Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the character poster on his Twitter handle, writing, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT… Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2.”

As expected, the first look poster of Sanjay’s character from the upcoming film is as deadly as it can get. Going by the poster, it looks like the Munna Bhai actor is going to be the scene-stealer of KGF: Chapter 2. He will be reportedly seen playing the antagonist in the movie.A few months ago, the sequel went on floors and while it was speculated that the makers have approached Sanjay and Raveena Tandon for a special role, nothing was confirmed. A couple of days ago, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 dropped a poster teasing the first look of the character Adheera while building anticipation around the film.

One of the most successful films of last year was KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash. The movie that released alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, performed remarkably well at the box office. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role.