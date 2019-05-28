First phase admission counselling underway at EFLU

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: The first round of counselling for admissions into various courses at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) would be conclude on Wednesday.

Admission counselling to undergraduate courses including BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) Russian, BA (Hons.) Arabic, BA (Hons) French, BA (Hons) German, BA (Hons) Japanese, BA (Hons) Spanish, and BEd (English) was conducted on its campus here on Monday.

For MA English (Cafeteria), MA (Foreign Languages), and Post Graduate Diploma in Teaching English (PGDTE) courses, the admission counselling was held on Tuesday.

Admission counselling to other MA courses and Post Graduate Diploma in the Teaching of Arabic (PGDTA) would be on Wednesday.

The EFLU in a press release said second list of provisionally selected candidates to various UG and PG courses would be announced on the website www.efluniversity.ac.in on June 6. The counselling for candidates selected in the second list would be held in the second week of June.