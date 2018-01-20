First phase of Kaleshwaram by June: Governor Narasimhan

By | Published: 9:06 pm 9:08 pm

Karimnagar/Peddapalli: Terming Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project as wonderful, Governor ESL Narasimhan informed that first phase of the project works would be completed by June. Governor on Saturday examined the ongoing works of the project from Medigadda of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district to Laxmipur of Karimnagar.

Interacting with media persons at Siripuram, Governor said that project would be completed within the timeframe since the works were going on fast track. Meanwhile, Narasimhan interacted with the workers and enquired about the problems and facilities being provided at the site. He instructed the officials to provide better food and accommodation facilities. Governor also wanted the authorities to provide higher education to the children of workers by enquiring their background.

Officials informed the Governor that besides depositing salaries in their bank accounts, PF and other benefits have also been provided. On the other hand, Harish Rao, who followed the Governor during his tour, explained about the progress of works by arranging photo exhibition at different sites of the project. A total of 180 tmc (two tmc per day) would be lifted for 90 days from Medigadda, where the water is available across the year as two rivers Godavari and Pranahita flows through the area.

The Governor instructed the officials to run both barrage and sub-station works simultaneously. He also asked the authorities to speed up Sundilla barrage works within the time. Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Harish Rao explained the Governor on how much concrete work was used per day and other issues. Later, Governor conducted aerial survey on Goliwada pump house and Yellampalli project. Later, he examined under tunnel works at Medaram package-6.