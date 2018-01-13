First phase of sheep distribution completed in Jagtial

By | Published: 12:29 am

Jagtial: Government Chief Whip Koppula Eshwar said that the first phase grounding of sheep taken under the Sheep Development Scheme was completed in the district.

Participating in a programme held at the veterinary hospital here on Friday, Eshwar informed that Jagityal district was ahead of other districts in the State in implementation of eight different schemes introduced by the State government.

As part of its pet programme to achieve ‘Golden Telangana’, the government took up measures to strengthen the financial condition of all castes and put them ahead in all fronts. Terming the sheep development scheme as a great decision, Eshwar said that with a view to provide livelihood to the folk from shepherds’ community, the scheme was introduced by spending Rs 5,000 crore.

Besides, claiming insurance amount, new sheep would also be supplied to beneficiaries in place of the dead ones. Wherever there was a possibility, five acres land of land was allocated to grow fodder for sheep, he said and advised the community people to utilise the scheme as a financial source.

Telangana government also enhanced the insurance amount to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 1 lakh if any person dies in the community, he informed.

Collector A Sharath said that out of 10,557 units sanctioned for the district under the first phase, 9,761 units have been grounded by spending Rs 91.50 crore.

A total of 2,04,981 sheep were distributed to 9,761 beneficiaries till date.