First poster of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is out

By Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 9:39 pm

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Twitter accounts just dropped a new poster for Wonder Woman 1984 and it has fans everywhere screaming with anticipation. Unveiling the new and upgraded costume, in which Gadot truly looks like a goddess not just for the Amazons, it is undeniably one of the coolest and most colourful superhero posters ever with repeated strokes of ‘W’ patterned on. Gadot had brought the poster to Twitter as means of a compensatory gift to her fans as the Wonder Women team will not be attending the San Diego Comic Con this year.

And, with echoing worship and praise, fans have happily accepted it with open arms. The poster being released exactly one year after the release date of the film, Wonder Women, which is not its sequel, the upcoming film is set in 1984 and also stars Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the British archaeologist-turned-super villain.

Amidst the Cold War-era tensions with the Soviet Union, catch the thrilling battle between the two women to see who comes out standing in the end. Set to release June 5, 2020 in India and across the world, soak in this peek at Wonder Woman’s shiny, new gold costume armour, which according to the comics has additional superpowers included in it.