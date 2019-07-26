First private space museum inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Birla Science Musueum now has one more special attraction with the first private space museum being opened to the public on its premises here on Friday.

The space museum is curated in such a way that all panels have anecdotes from people who have been involved in various space projects.

The first of its kind museum in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Governor ESL Narasimhan in the presence of CK Birla, chairman of CK Birla Group on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Birla Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute.

