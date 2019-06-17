First Rank Raju, a fun riot along with a message

By | Published: 3:41 pm

With Chetan Maddhineni and Kashish Hora in the lead roles, upcoming romantic comedy entertainer First Rank Raju with the tagline — Education 100% and Knowledge 0%, is slated for release on June 21.

Directed by Naresh Kumar, the rom-com movie is being produced by Manjunath V Kandukur under the banner Dolphin Entertainments. The makers have already released the teaser and the audio which have garnered decent response from Telugu audience.

During the pre-release event, director Anil Ravipudi who attended as the chief guest, wished the whole cast and crew of the film on the occasion and appreciated for bringing out good output. Speaking on the occasion, director Naresh said the movie sends out a message along with entertainment.

“Nowhere the characters or scenes attempted to be little meritorious students. It’s a story that tells about the funny side of a first ranker,” he said.