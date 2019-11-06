First R&R colony under Kaleshwaram project inaugurated in Siddipet

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said Telangana State has the distinction of building the first Relief and Rehabilitation (R & R) colony in the country after the Land Acquisition, R & R Act, 2013, was enacted by the Parliament.

Inaugurating the the first rehabilitation colony under Kaleshwaram Project near Lingareddypally village in Siddipet Urban mandal, he said the State government spent over Rs 10 crore to build the colony comprising 130 double-bedroom houses. The villagers of Kotchaguttapally of Chinnakoduru Mandal which will be submered under Anathagiri Reservoir (strorage capacity 3.5TMCft) are the beneficiaries of the colony. Following an appeal by the beneficiaries, the colony was named as Ranganayakapuram after Lord Ranganyaka.

Addressing the villagers after inaugurating the colony, the Minister hailing the sacrifices of the displaced persons, said they have provided much better facilities at the R&R colony than what the Land Acquisition Act actually stipulates. While the Act says that displaced must be provided a house in 75 square-yards, the government built double bedroom houses on 150 square-yards of land besides giving a handsome package.

Stating that the administration had also provided all the infrastructure facilities needed at the R&R colony such as CC roads, electricity supply and drinking water connections, he said construction of a school and a community hall was underway. Besides, an Anjaneya Swamy temple would also be constructed in the colony.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said, rewarded them with all the benefits since they had sacrificed their lands and houses for the benefit of thousands of farmers.

Announcing that the government will impound Godavari water at Ananthagiri and Ranganayaka Sagar ( 3TMCft storage capacity) reservoirs within a month, Harish Rao urged the villagers to vacate their houses at Kotchaguttapally within 15 days so that they the water bodies can be filled. He assured all help in the shifting process.

Reiterating his earlier promise of helping Kotachaguttapally villagers with fishing rights at Anthagiri Reservoir, the Minister said they truly deserved the benefits since they had lost 800 acres of land under the project besides losing their houses. He pointed out that their sacrifice will benefit lakhs of farmers in Warangal, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri-Bhongir, Bhupalapally and Suryapet districts.

Rao along with Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Siddipet District Collector P Venaktarami Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Roja Sharma visited each and every house in the colony. They congratulated the beneficiaries and exchanged sweets with them.

Prabhakar Reddy said the displaced under the projects used to make the rounds of the land acquisition offices for eyars before Telangana State was formed. He observed that none of the displaced persons under Singur Project got any benefits till Telangana State was formed. “The State government has provided a much better package and benefits to each and every displaced under Kaleshwaram Project,” he added.

