First Summative Assessments likely to be postponed

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: The first Summative Assessments (SA) which are scheduled to commence from October 21 in all the schools are likely to be postponed. A decision to postpone the examinations will be taken by the Directorate of School Education on Monday. As per academic calendar issued by the Directorate, the SA was scheduled to be held from October 21 to 26.

“We will decide what all schedules should be revised due to extension of holidays,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, as per the government orders, the Directorate has extended the Dasara holidays to all government, aided and private schools in the State from October 14 to October 19. The holidays were extended in view of RTC employees strike and schools will re-open on October 21. However, all schools will function on every second Saturday till April, 2020 in lieu of holidays declared now.

In a press release on Sunday, the Directorate has asked all private schools to adhere to the holiday schedule strictly and instructed managements not to conduct any classes for students. Violation of the instructions will be viewed seriously and action initiated against managements, it added.

