Fiscal conservatism is imprudent now

Both the Central and State governments need to make a huge amount of extra expenditure to cover the revenue shortfall due to the lockdown. This shortfall is not limited only to sales tax revenues and excise duty on petroleum and alcohol but also extends to GST. Corporate profit tax and income tax revenues are also likely to come down substantially.

In this scenario, the government can increase expenditure only by increasing the fiscal deficit. The question is how to finance the higher fiscal deficit, particularly when the government cannot afford to be conservative in spending during an international disaster of this scale. We have to be not only Keynesian but also socialist at this hour.

Tight Situation

As far as the Central government finance is concerned, it is in an extremely tight situation primarily because of the huge revenue shortfall in the last financial year 2019-20. It could not raise tax revenues as per its own expectations. We have the data for 11 months of FY20. Based on this, we can calculate aggregate revenue and expenditures for the entire year (by multiplying the revenue and expenditure numbers by 12/11) approximately (see table).

It’s evident that the expected revenue shortfall, including disinvestment proceeds, has been Rs 5.2 lakh crore as compared with the Budget Estimate (BE) of last year. Total expenditure has been actually lower than the BE of FY20 by Rs 95,000 crore. Because of this huge revenue shortfall (of over 2.5% of GDP), the fiscal deficit (gap between total expenditures and revenue receipts) of the Central government is expected to go up by Rs 4.3 lakh crore (or more than 2% of GDP) by the end of March 2020.

The estimated GDP of 2019-20 is around Rs 200 lakh crore in India. The expected shortfall in tax revenues of the Central government is to the tune of Rs 4.9 lakh crore or almost 2.5% of GDP. As a result of this, fiscal deficit and revenue deficit (gap between aggregate revenue expenditures and revenue receipts) for last year are expected to increase by 60% and 80%, respectively, than what were budgeted.

Cash Transfers

In such a situation, governments generally tend to behave in a conservative manner and try to reduce expenditures. But owing to the 40-day long corona lockdown, almost 30 crore self-employed and casual labourers (28.5 crore according to the 2017-18 PLFS survey) have lost their income. Many are arguing for cash transfers to these people at least at a minimum wage rate. Income compensation is important not only to revive the aggregate demand in the economy but also for the maintenance of over 20 crore families (some families may have more than one earning member).

The State governments too are operating under stricter fiscal constraints. Along with the constraints imposed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, centralisation of tax power following implementation of GST, has tied their hands. They would also face huge revenue loss amidst the lockdown and, at the same time, need to spend a lot more money on fighting Covid-19. They also should be allowed to incur larger fiscal deficit and, so, should be allowed to borrow more either from the central bank or from commercial banks and other primary dealers.

Support to States

Central support to the State governments is also crucial in this situation. Be it financing of the Central government’s fiscal deficit or that of the States, the sources of borrowing remain the same. The possibility of foreign borrowing is practically not available because the developed world is also in bad shape.

As far as domestic borrowing is concerned, there are only two options viz. monetisation or borrowing from the RBI, and taking loans from commercial banks and other term-lending institutions. It is understandable that the demand for credit would come down for commercial banks, at least temporarily, as this is clearly not the right time to make new investments. So, the credit offtake would be low when the business confidence is low in a period of demand depression.

The supply of loanable fund or the net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) of commercial banks may also come down as a lot of people may have to withdraw part of their savings amidst job/income loss. It would, therefore, depend on the credit-deposit ratio if the banks would be willing to hold a lot more government securities. The last resort is, of course, seigniorage or printing money by the central bank to finance extra government expenditure over the revenue receipts.

Monetisation

The RBI does not have to print money literally – it is all electronic transfers and matter of double-entry bookkeeping. The RBI would credit the bank accounts of the Central and the State governments and hold government securities in exchange. If there is extra demand for government securities in the market, they can be sold. Otherwise, the RBI can give loans to the government at a discounted interest rate, for the time being, to incur the required extra expenditure.

This would not cause any inflation in a situation of demand depression. Rather, it would help in maintaining macroeconomic stability and allow the poor to survive. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is also effectively saying the same thing when he suggested printing money liberally for direct transfer benefits. Some prefer to call it ‘helicopter money’.

Soon the government has to go for large-scale monetisation. The fiscal deficit is bound to increase anyway and the banks cannot be forced to hold extra government securities than what they wish to hold. If there is a low demand for credit in the market relative to deposit, the demand for government securities by the commercial banks would automatically rise. Otherwise, the RBI has to finance the increased fiscal deficit. The cost of borrowing would be lower for the government if the RBI lends money to the government at a discounted rate under a national emergency.

Social Loss

If there is no liquidity crunch as such and if there is lack of demand for credit in the market, then cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) are not the binding constraints. Even if the RBI reduces them, there would be zero impact on the aggregate broad money supply and on the purchasing power of people at the aggregate level. The social loss could be reduced if the government borrows and spends sooner than later. If the aggregate demand can be maintained now by undertaking pro-poor expansionary fiscal policy, the future growth rate and government revenue would also be buoyant and the fiscal deficit (as a proportion of GDP) can be reduced slowly.

Otherwise, there would be unprecedented misery combined with higher unemployment, lower growth, lower revenue receipts and higher fiscal deficit to GDP ratio in future. Therefore, the government should go for the policy of liberal spending financed by monetisation now and give up the mindset of fiscal conservatism. Pursuing the ongoing fiscal conservatism would be an absolutely wrong policy stance in the present context.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)

