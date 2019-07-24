Fish cultivation at KLIS reservoirs

By | Published: 1:01 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: After farmers, it is the turn of fishermen to rejoice over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The State government is all set to turn the reservoirs and backwaters of the project on Godavari river into thriving locations for fish and shrimp cultivation. For the first time, the Fisheries Department will be releasing about 1.24 crore fishlings and shrimp into KLIS.

In all, about 80.86 crore fishlings will be released into 21,569 water bodies in the State during the current fiscal. The officials are planning to release the fishlings into various water bodies in the last week of August or first week of September as all water bodies are expected to reach optimum level of their respective storage capacity due to rains over next a few weeks. Tenders have been already invited to procure fishlings and are likely to be finalised by this month end.

Telangana State produced about three lakh tonnes of fish during last fiscal following release of about 51 crore fishlings into various water bodies including reservoirs and village tanks in the State. The Fisheries Department is keen to increase fish production to four lakh tonnes during this financial year.

“Accordingly, we conducted a baseline survey on KLIS and submitted a detailed report to the government on favourable areas for fish and shrimp cultivation in reservoirs like Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla and Yellampalli under KLIS. We also visited the surrounding villages to estimate invesment of the State government and benefits to fishermen community. Soon after obtaining approval including technical clearance from the Irrigation Department, we will release the fishlings into the Kaleshwaram project,” an official in the Fisheries Department told Telangana Today.

The State government’s initiative is expected to benefit around 2,650 fishermen registered under cooperative societies in the surrounding villages and another 1,000 licensed fishermen in the districts of Mancherial, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Besides shrimp, the officials are planning to cultivate various fish varieties including Korrameenu, Ravva, Jella, Valuga, Katla and Tilapia. The government will also promote cage and pen culture in these reservoirs.

The highest number of about 5.5 crore fishlings will be distributed in Nalgonda district, followed by 4.6 crore fishlings in Nirmal district. Medchal-Malkajgiri disrict will get the lowest 74.47 lakh fishlings.

