Fish cultivation under way in over 15,000 water bodies in Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government spent Rs 53 crore on releasing 64.1 crore fishlings into 15,715 water bodies and 3.42 crore fresh water prawn juveniles in 70 water bodies across the State this fiscal. As a result, a production of about 2.43 lakh tonnes of fish and prawns was reported till January.

Speaking in the Assembly during the Question Hour on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said of the total Rs 53 crore, Rs 46.6 crore were spent on fishlings and Rs 6.4 crore on fresh water prawn juveniles.

“Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions, we encouraged fish and prawn cultivation in the State since 2016-17. As a result, we had fish and prawn production of 1.99 lakh tonnes in 2016-17, 2.94 lakh tonnes in 2017-18, 2.07 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 and 2.43 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 till January this year,” he said.

Further, the government spent Rs 750 crore on providing vending units, nets, life jackets and setting up model fish markets. To ensure that the quality and quantity of fishlings were not compromised, the Minister said both fishlings and prawn juveniles were being released into water bodies in the presence of members of local fishermen cooperative societies, elected representatives and officials. The event was also being video-recorded and photographed, Yadav said.

Nizamabad district leads in fish cultivation with about 4.44 crore fishlings being released into water bodies, followed by Nirmal with 4.41 crore and Mahabubabad with 4.26 crore fishlings. Similarly, Nirmal district assumed the top position in the State with about 85 lakh prawns juveniles under cultivation.

