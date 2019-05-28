Fish prasadam in Hyderabad on June 8, 9

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandary T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure a smooth and trouble free distribution of ‘fish prasadam’ on June 8 and 9, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here in the city.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from various departments on the preparations for the 173-year-old annual event conducted by the Bathini family, the Minister said that as many as three lakh people were expected to arrive in the city for the ‘fish prasadam’.

The distribution of the ‘fish medicine’ will begin at 6 p.m. on June 8 and conclude at 6 p.m. the next day. A control room is being set up at the venue to oversee all the arrangements. Special provisions should be made to ensure drinking water supply, the Minister said.

In addition, personnel from health department should also be stationed at the venue to help people in case anyone needs medical assistance Yadav said.

The Fisheries Department, the minister said, will make arrangements for providing adequate number of fingerlings for all those coming to take the ‘fish medicine.’

To assist people to arrive at the venue, TSRTC will run 150 special bus services from different railway and bus stations and the airport.

The Minister said officials from different departments and the GHMC will once again meet at Exhibition Grounds on June 4 to inspect the preparations and the final arrangements before the event begins on June 6.

