Fish prasadam: Nothing wrong in govt’s move

Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Dr Justice Shameem Akther on Friday said that there was nothing illegal in the government providing infrastructural support for the ‘fish prasadam’ programme. The petitioners pointed out that there was no need for the government to take up such responsibilities as the programme is organised by a private family trust. They further argued that without the issuance of a government order or any legal sanction, the State cannot arrange for such facilities that involved large amounts of public money. The bench pointed out that public interest litigation cannot be based totally on newspaper clippings and asked the petitioners to produce evidence that there is no legal sanction. The bench granted a week’s time to the petitioner to submit such evidence and adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Give priority to minority students: HC

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday granted an interim order directing the Department of Education, Telangana to give priority to the students of the minority community for the forthcoming admissions in the Polytechnic courses in minority institutions. Madrasal Aiza Educational Society and others filed a writ plea challenging the action of the authorities in allotting non-minority students to the minority institutions. The counsel for the petitioners argued that of the fifty per cent management quota and fifty per cent Convenor quota, the first phase seats were allotted to non-minorities. The DoE pointed out that there was no specific quota and that merit should be criteria for admissions. The judge adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Disqualification: Hearing adjourned

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Dr. Justice Shameem Akther on Friday adjourned to Monday a case filed by Bhupathi Reddy, a member of Legislative Council, Telangana. He filed a writ plea challenging the action of Chairman, Legislative Council in disqualifying him. Senior Counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the petitioner argued that the petitioner was not given any opportunity to explain or justify his acts and denied committing any action which would attract disqualification under the Anti-Defection law. Additional AG representing the Chairman admitted that there was no evidence against the petitioner. He stated that although there is no evidence, it is inferred from the conduct of the petitioner that the petitioner has defected into the Indian National Congress Party. The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Harassment case: Relief for petitioner

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the High Court at Hyderabad on Friday directed the Telangana Police Department not to detain Ranjan Raj Ranjan till 11th of this month. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Ranjan. His wife filed lodged a harassment case against him. A non-bailable warrant was issued against the petitioner by the X Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Kukatpally and Ranjan were permitted to appear on June 11. Without any direction from the court, the police authorities issued a Look Out Circular against the petitioner. The petitioner alleged that the police were acting without proper jurisdiction and the action was violative of his Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution.