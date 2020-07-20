Fish seedlings to be released in 3,871 water bodies in erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 12:30 am

Warangal Urban: Spells of heavy rains that brought copious inflows into water bodies in erstwhile Warangal district have spurred the Fisheries Department officials to gear up for release of fish seedlings in ponds, tanks and reservoirs. Speaking to Telangana Today, Warangal Urban District Fisheries Officer Vijaya Bharathi said that they had put a target of releasing 1.53 crore fish seedlings in a total of 561 tanks in the district.

“We are making inspections of the seed farms as the submission of the tenders were completed in June 30. We are expecting to begin the process of dropping the fish seedlings in the water bodies in the first week of August,” she added. Though the officials sent proposals to the government for the release of 35-40 mm and 80 to 100 mm fish seedlings, the government has decided to release 80 to 100 mm fish seedlings in 90 per cent of the tanks.

According to the information gathered from the official sources of different districts, 2.53 crore fish seedlings in 851 tanks in Warangal Rural district, 1.25 crore in 355 tanks in Mulugu district, 1.87 crore in 441 tanks in Jayashankar Bhupalpaly district, 2.68 crore in 628 tanks in Jangaon district and 4.51 crore fish seedlings in 1,075 tanks in Mahabubabad district will be released for this year. The government has been supplying the fish seedlings to the fishermen on 100 per cent grant (free of cost), and the fishermen are expressing happiness over the government’s gesture for the community.

Godugu Anil Kumar of Midikonda village of Station Ghanpur said that the fishermen would remain thankful to the State government, particularly to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. According to the officials, fishermen in erstwhile Warangal district reaped huge profits from selling the fish.

