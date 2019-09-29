Fisheries dept releases fish seedling in Nizamabad tanks

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nizamabad: With a respite from incessant rains the officials of fisheries department have speeded up the release of fish seedling in various tanks in Nizamabad district. Department targeted to release 4.5 cores seedling in 896 tanks.

In the year 2019-20, fisheries department was targeted to release 4.51 cores fish seedling 896 tanks, with 3.5 cores budget; but due to heavy rains department till now they released 2.14 core seedlings in 471 tanks.

Apart from releasing 62 lakh shrimp seedling in SRSP project, the department also proposed to release shrimp seedling in medium irrigation projects like Alisagar and Ramadugu projects.

Fisheries AD Rajaram said that heavy rains create hurdles to release of fish seedling in tanks, with these rains nearly above the half tanks reached FRL level and overflowing from the tank bunds. He said because of it fishermen raised objections to release fish seedling in the tanks, now rainfall decreased and remaining 2.37 cores seedling in 425 tanks would be released.

