Fisherman nets 25 kg Bocha fish in Jurala project

Hyderabad: The brimming reservoirs and tanks in the State are proving to be a boon for the fishermen community in the State, with fish found in abundance in these water bodies. Telugu Balaswamy, a fisherman was pleasantly surprised when he landed a 25 kg Bocha variety of fish, also known as Catla at the Jurala project on Thursday.

Balaswamy of Nandimalla village of Amarachinta mandal cast the fishing net on Wednesday night as is his regular practice. On Thursday morning when he went to check the net, he found a massive sized fish along with other rich varieties of fish like korramatta, rohu, bangaru teege that are regularly caught in these waters. “I might get Rs 220 per kg for this fish. This size of bocha fish is not common during floods as water current is powerful and many escape the net,” he explained.

There are several small hotels at the project site that bank on the fresh fish caught by these fishermen. The bocha fish curry is a delicacy at the project site. With huge number of people visiting the project site to see the discharge of massive amounts of flood water downstream, the demand for fish freshly caught and cooked fish bring good tidings both for the fishermen and hotel owners. The cooks charge Rs 50 to Rs 100 to clean and cook the fish.

The Jurala Project is a dam on the Krishna River situated about 15 km from Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district. It is about 29 kms from Atmakur of Wanaparthy district.

